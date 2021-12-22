ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €41.00 ($46.07) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

