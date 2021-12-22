ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €41.00 ($46.07) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

