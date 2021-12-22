Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

