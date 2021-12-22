argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $360.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $363.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,050. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in argenx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

