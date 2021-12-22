Aridis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 6 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARDS shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

