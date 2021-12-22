ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47.

