ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

