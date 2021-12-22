Ark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $166.41 million and $3.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,935,435 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

