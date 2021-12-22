Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.