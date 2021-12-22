Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

