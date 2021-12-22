Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 976 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

COP stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

