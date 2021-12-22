Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,019.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Arqma has a total market cap of $799,974.27 and approximately $2,019.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.90 or 0.08236685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.00316778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.00896366 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00384086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00254487 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,783,599 coins and its circulating supply is 11,739,056 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

