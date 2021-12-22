Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

