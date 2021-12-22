Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $68.80

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.80, but opened at $73.57. Arvinas shares last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

