ASD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ASD has a market cap of $211.92 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

