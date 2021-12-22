Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $2,157,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.