Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $40.74 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $40,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

