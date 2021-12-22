Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $44.07 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 57,236 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

