Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $49.93 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,541,584 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.