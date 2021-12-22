Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 28,352 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

