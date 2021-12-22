Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,906 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $391.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.74 and its 200 day moving average is $376.87. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.