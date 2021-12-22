Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.61 and last traded at $63.31. 4,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 138,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 515,512 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 83,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

