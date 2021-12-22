Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.06 on Monday. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.