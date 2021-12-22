Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.77. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 7,191 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,035,000 after acquiring an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,027,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

