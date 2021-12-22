Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 96,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 45,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Atico Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATCMF)

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

