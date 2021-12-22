Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.