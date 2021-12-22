Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,842,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $649.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.