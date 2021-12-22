Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

