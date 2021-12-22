Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

