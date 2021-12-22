Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

