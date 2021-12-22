Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

