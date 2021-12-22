Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 39,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

