AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $95,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.