B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

