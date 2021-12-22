B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Match Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

