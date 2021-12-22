B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

