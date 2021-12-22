B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

