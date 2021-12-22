B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 677.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 90.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,250 shares of company stock worth $4,452,513. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

