B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 250 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

NYSE PXD opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

