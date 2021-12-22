Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,276,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

BNMDF opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

