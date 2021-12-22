Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,276,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

BNMDF opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

