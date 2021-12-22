Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $385,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

