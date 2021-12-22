Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.90% of Atmos Energy worth $113,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

