Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.83.

NYSE BMO opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $75,641,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

