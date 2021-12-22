Bank of Montreal to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.19.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

