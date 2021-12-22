Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.75.

TSE BMO opened at C$133.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.01. The stock has a market cap of C$86.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.90 and a 12 month high of C$141.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

