Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.77.

