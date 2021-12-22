Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

