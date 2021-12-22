Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $638,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

