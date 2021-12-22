Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $693,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amcor were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

