Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 976 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CareDx were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

