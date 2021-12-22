Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 66,297 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.53.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
