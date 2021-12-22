Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 66,297 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.